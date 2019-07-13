ROSEMARY ELIZABETH FAYE COZENS In Loving Memory of Rosemary Elizabeth Faye Cozens. July 1, 1935 - July 4, 2019 Feminist psychotherapist; passionate advocate for human and animal rights; Nature lover and avid reader; good food and tai chi enthusiast. Rosemary adored all her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was a spunky (and sometimes opinionated), ardent trail-blazer looking deeply into life, ceaselessly exploring the human shadowlands as well as the bright and beautiful - she just loved the adventure of traveling, both on the planet and inside the human experience. She passed away peacefully in her home. Rosemary, may you walk in Beauty, no matter where your travels take you next. You are dearly missed by so many. Beloved mother of Susan of Orillia, deb of Orillia and Kinmount, Robyn (and Frank) of Oshawa, Scott of Toronto. Previous wife and lifelong dear friend of Bob Svanefelt. Loving Gran to Andrea, Lee, Jeff, Chris, David, Allison, and Great-Gran to Tavish, Yevette, Savannah, Amelia, Gwendolyn and Rowan. Cherished sister of Elaine, and fondly remembered by Randy. Friends are invited to join the family at the Kinmount United Church, 15 Cluxton St., Kinmount on Saturday, July 20, 2019 for a Service to Celebrate Rosemary's Life at 1:30 p.m. Reception to follow in Royal Canadian Legion Br. 441 (upstairs), Kinmount. Cremation has taken place. Memorial Donations to the SPCA or to World Vision would be appreciated by the family and can be arranged through the Gordon A. Monk Funeral Home Ltd., P.O. Box 427, Minden, Ontario K0M 2K0. www.gordonmonkfuneralhome.com Published in The Globe and Mail from July 13 to July 17, 2019