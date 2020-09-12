ROSEMARY HELEN MORRIS Born March 6, 1958 Died August 25, 2020 Our beloved, amazing Rosemary died on August 25th at Vancouver General Hospital after a year-long illness. Rosie was born in Vancouver and graduated from Point Grey Secondary School in 1976. She received a B.A. in Art History from Queens University in 1980 and travelled throughout Europe studying art and architecture. She was admitted to one of the top architecture schools in the world, The Chanin School of Architecture at The Cooper Union in 1983. As a student she worked for I.M. Pei and upon graduation she was hired by Frank Gehry in Los Angeles. There she worked on some of our era's iconic architectural masterworks, including the Guggenheim Museum Bilbao, and the Walt Disney Concert Hall in Los Angeles. Through the 1990s she continued to work on conceptual art, participating in a number of group shows in L.A. and also working on one of the legendary art and robotics projects of the early internet, Telegarden, in 1993-95. She moved back to Vancouver at the turn of the millennium. For the last 17 years of her life she worked for TELUS Telecommunications and was a member of the Telecommunications Workers Union. She especially enjoyed the I.T. work at the company. Rosie lived her life with gusto and love. She was never so happy as when she was in the High Sierras of California with Richard where, in her fifties, she realized her dream of hiking up Mt. Whitney and trekking a long stretch of the John Muir Trail. She was a loving wife, sister, aunt and cousin. She is survived by her husband Richard Nadeau, sister Susan, brother-in-law Paul, aunt Bea, sister-in-law Barbara and her husband Troy, niece Mary and many wonderful cousins. She had enormous gratitude to the doctors and staff of the Bone Marrow Transplant program at VGH.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store