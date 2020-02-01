|
|
ROSEMARY FLORENCE WASSENAAR (Ostrowski) R.N., Bsc.N. September 7, 1943 - January 19, 2020 Rosemary F. Wassenaar, nee Ostrowski, passed away suddenly in her residence on January 19, 2020. Survived by her children Christopher, Daniel and Dr. Catherine Wassenaar, their father Dr. Willem Wassenaar, daughters- in-law Deborah and Karen Wassenaar, her brothers John and Bryan Ostrowski, and her grandchildren Skylar, Cate, Logan and Will Wassenaar. Rosemary was predeceased by her beloved son John Lieuwes Wassenaar on October 14th, 2019, whom she bravely cared for in her residence at the end of his journey with cancer, as well as her older sister, Katherine Anne "Kay" Edwards, who passed away on December 23rd, 2019. Rosemary was born on September 7, 1943 in Kirkland Lake, Ontario. The youngest of four children born to John and Mary Ostrowski. After graduating from Kirkland Lake High School where she played on the Varsity Basketball Team, Rosemary went on to St. Michael's School of Nursing in Toronto where she received her R.N. in 1965. After St. Michael's, Rosemary earned her Bachelor of Nursing Science from the University of Western Ontario in 1968. Rosemary also earned a Certificate in Volunteer Sector Management from York University. Following which, she worked at the Arthritis Society of Canada. Rosemary was also a real estate agent and palliative care nurse. Rosemary retired from nursing in 2010. Rosemary was heavily involved in a wide range of Church and community volunteer work throughout her life. Amongst her many leadership roles at the First Christian Reformed Church of Toronto, she led the Sunday night Social Hour program, played an integral role in pre-marital counselling and initiated the inaugural Women's Retreat at St. Joseph's Morrow Park. She also served on the Home and School Board at Northlea Public School, volunteered as the Friday Night Club Parent Chaperone and worked on political campaigns. Rosemary's greatest occupation of all was being a mother and powerful exemplar of tenacity and strength to her children. In her later years, she reveled in becoming Grandma Rose, or Mimi. Most recently, she treasured her bridge games and social activities with her many friends at the Windfield Terrace condominiums. A Memorial Service will be held at the First Christian Reformed Church of Toronto, 57 Taunton Rd., on Saturday, February 22nd, 2020, at 2:00 p.m., with Pastor Thyra VanKeeken officiating. A reception will follow immediately after the service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Arthritis Society of Canada.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Feb. 1 to Feb. 5, 2020