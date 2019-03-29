You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Benjamin's Park Memorial Chapel
2401 Steeles Avenue West
Toronto, ON M3J 2P1
(416) 663-9060
ROSLINDE KLYMAN On Monday, March 25, 2019 in Florida. Roslinde Klyman, beloved wife of Milton. Loving mother and mother-in-law of James and Carol, Mark and Lauri, David and Lorraine, and the late Harte Sol Klyman. Dear sister of the late Joseph and Joel Litchen. Devoted grandmother of Jasa, Kate, Tyr, Joshua, Jasmine, M.B. and Renee, Basyah, Yehoshua, Yair and Debbie, Yochanan, and Shimshon, and great-grandmother of Abie, Izzy, and Maurice. At Beth Tzedec Synagogue, 1700 Bathurst Street, Toronto, for service on Friday, March 29, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Interment in Beth Tzedec Memorial Park. Shiva at 2121 Bathurst Street, Unit #1011, Toronto. Memorial donations may be made to The Roslinde Klyman Memorial Fund c/o Benjamin Foundation 416-780-0324 www.benjamins.ca
Published in The Globe and Mail from Mar. 29 to Apr. 2, 2019
