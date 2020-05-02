|
ROSLYN JOYCE CAINER HERMAN Known as Sis to her family and Joyce to the world, on April 23, 2020, our mother died peacefully in her sleep, at her home in Vancouver, BC. She was a loving mother, grandmother and a true friend to many. She will be forever missed by Shawn and his son, Nathan; David and his wife, Anne; Nessa and her husband, Albert; sisters-in-law, Helen Cainer and Lorraine Herman, nieces, and nephews. Married 57 years to Joseph Herman (April 29, 1925 - April 21, 2005). They are laid to rest at Temple Sholom Cemetery in White Rock, BC. Born July 11, 1927 to Israel David Cainer and Sadie Barnet Hazza, she is predeceased by her three brothers and Joe's two sisters and two brothers. Joyce was a member of the Beth Ezekiel Synagogue in Owen Sound, ON, honouring a family tradition of service when she became their first woman president. In Vancouver she belonged to Temple Sholom's Sixty Plus group, always happy to participate in Synagogue events. She was caring, loving and kind, a talented knitter, weaver, gardener and a really good cook. She was adventurous, always willing to try something new, move across the country, travel, learn a new skill. May her memory be a blessing. Mom loved to feed people. In her memory, please consider making a donation to the food bank of Jewish Family Services in Vancouver at www.jfsvancouver.ca, or to your local food bank.
Published in The Globe and Mail from May 2 to May 6, 2020