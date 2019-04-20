ROSLYN ROBERTS Peacefully at Peterborough Regional Health Centre, on Thursday April 11, 2019, in her 97th year, after a short illness. Daughter of the late Dr. M. C. Roberts and the late Jeanette Simpson Roberts. Beloved sister of the late John C. S. Roberts and sister-in-law to Mary. Generous and adored aunt to Ian (Kay and daughter Amy), Anne and Trevor (Tom Johnston). A career woman before her time, Ros moved on a whim to Los Angeles in her twenties and returned to Toronto after several years with enough stories for a lifetime. Quick- witted and never one to hold back an opinion, she always had her family and friends laughing. She was an avid golfer, bridge player and world traveler known to enjoy a Martini or a Scotch and the occasional cigarette until very recently. In keeping with her wishes, there will be no service. The Roberts family wish to express their gratitude to the kind and caring staff of the Palliative Care Unit at Peterborough Regional Health Centre. Donations to Peterborough Regional Health Centre or a charity of your choice would be appreciated. Published in The Globe and Mail from Apr. 20 to Apr. 24, 2019