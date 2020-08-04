You are now on Legacy.com. Your site use is governed by their Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases are with Legacy.com. Learn More
ROSLYN TICKER Passed peacefully at home on Monday, August 3, 2020 after a long illness.Beloved wife of Sydney Ticker. Loving mother and mother-in-law of Charles (Chuck) and SusanTicker, and Ghita and Wayne Beswick. Dear sister and sister-in-law of Anne and Marty Knapp, and the late Irving Seltzer and Ita Seltzer. Dear sister-in-law of Morris (Moe) and Mary Ticker. Devoted bubbie of Melanie and Thomas, Joanna and Josh, Jennifer andLawrence, and Sari and Ben. Devoted great-grandmother of Abby, and Ruby. Loved dearly by her extended family and many friends.Special thanks to her caregivers Jenefer, Bridge, Rhea, and Tess, Dr. Lin and her ICC Team, Dr. Leith, and the team from The North York L.H.I.N. Family Shiva will be held. Memorial donations may be made to Baycrest Foundation (416) 785-2875 or charity of choice.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Aug. 4 to Aug. 8, 2020
