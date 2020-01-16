|
ROSLYN WASSER Roslyn Wasser passed away peacefully at home on Monday, January 13, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Sam Wasser. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Neal, Howard and Lys (Palacios), Dale and Stephen (Hebscher) and Wayne and Lisa (Shanker). Adored Booby to Jacob, Robyn, Nicole, Jaime, Danielle, Leon, Melissa, Christian, Luke, Haley, Calley and Noah. Great Booby to Charlie, Zipporah and Ryan. Dear sister and sister-in-law of Syd and Jane Shore, Ben and Irene Wasser, Kay Wasser and the late Morris Wasser, the late Phil Wasser, the late Lou and Jennie Wasser, the late Marty and Ruthe Zaretsky. A funeral service will take place at Steeles Memorial Chapel 350 Steeles Ave. West Thornhill on Thursday, January 16 at 1:00 p.m. Shiva will be observed at 1 Clark Ave. West, #311 on Thursday 7-9 p.m., Friday 2-4 p.m. and Sunday 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Services on Thursday and Sunday at 7:30 p.m. Interment will follow at the Bathurst Lawn Memorial Park, Stopnitzer section. Roslyn's strength and determination in living fully with Neuroendocrine (Carcinoid) Cancer for 18 years was an inspiration to all who knew her. She will be missed by many. A very special thanks to Dr. Calvin Law, The Carcinoid-neuroendocrine Tumour Society of Canada (CNETS Canada) and the many wonderful home caregivers and nurses for all of their care and support. Memorial donations may be made to cnetscanada.org
Published in The Globe and Mail from Jan. 16 to Jan. 20, 2020