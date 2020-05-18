|
ROSS ALLISON WEMP May 5, 1930 -May 15, 2020 Ross was born in Regina, Saskatchewan, son of Grant and Thelma Wemp, older brother to Margot (1998). Pre-deceased by his loving wife of 42 years, Elizabeth (2000). He leaves behind his beloved wife Mary. He will be greatly missed by his 3 daughters from his first marriage Carolyn/Rocco, Jennifer/Dan and Paula. He was a loving uncle to his niece Kim Stewart. He was "Poppy" to his 3 grandchildren, Lauren, Bailey and Kyle and 4 great grandchildren, Hayden, Riley, Avery and Greyson. Raised in the Town of Mt Royal, he graduated with a Bachelor of Commerce degree, from McGill University in 1952. He started his career working for his father at IAC before joining General Motors. He operated a successful GM dealership, Ross Wemp Motors, in Rexdale for over 40 years, and subsequent to that, Ross Wemp Leasing. Ross was active in dealer association affairs. He was a member of the committee that organized the Toronto Auto Show in 1974 and was Chairman of the show in its early days. He made a significant contribution to the Etobicoke Hospital and the William Osler Health Centre Foundation. He served as a member of the Foundation Board from 1995-2002. For many years he organized the annual golf tournament that raised substantial funds for the Foundation. Ross was a supporting member of the Kingsway- Lambton United Church. He was Chairman of the Board of Trustees as well as Vice-President of the board of the Kingsway-Lambton Home for Seniors. He was also a member of the Steering Committee of the capital campaign for the open access renovation. He derived great pleasure from his membership at the Lambton Golf and Country Club, and always looked forward to improved scores! Ross was a dedicated family man, a lover of life, kind and generous to all who knew and loved him. His enthusiasm was contagious. Passionate about so many things including photography, golf and of course automobiles. We are so grateful for having shared in the life you lived. You will be greatly missed. The family wishes to thank his dedicated caretakers for their many years of love and support, Barbara Manners, Jodi and Lance Smith. Donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Society or a charity of your choice. A celebration of life will be held at Kingsway Lambton United Church, at a later date.
Published in The Globe and Mail from May 18 to May 22, 2020