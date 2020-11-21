You are now on Legacy.com. Your site use is governed by their Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases are with Legacy.com. Learn More

Ross Arnold TROUGHT
ROSS ARNOLD TROUGHT March 17, 1927 - November 19, 2020 Ross Arnold passed away peacefully, on Thursday, November 19, at his home, in the loving arms of his wife of 73 years, Eleanor Noreen. Predeceased by his father, Percy Victor Trought; mother, Elizabeth Mary (née Lackey) Trought; and brother, Edward Trought and wife, Maureen. Always devoted to his family, Ross is survived by his children: Edward Trought (Cathy), John Trought (Donna) and William Trought (Peggy). He was an incredible 'Grandpa' to his seven grandchildren, Melissa (Jeremy), Eric (Kate), Sara (James), Gregory (Laura), Natalie, Clayton (Blair) and Kathleen (Jonathan) and his eight great-grandchildren, Jackson, Jacob, Elizabeth, Owen, Carter, Ethan, Easton and Spencer. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory to Sick Kids Hospital, Toronto would be appreciated.

Published in The Globe and Mail from Nov. 21 to Nov. 25, 2020.
