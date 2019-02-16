ROSS BEARD It is with deep heartfelt sorrow that we announce the sudden and unexpected passing of Ross Beard on Friday February 8, 2019, at the Welland Hospital at the age of 65. Born on March 5, 1953, Ross is survived by his wife Diane, who was the love of his life, soulmate and best friend. Loving and supportive father to Tesla May Beard (Sean Batty). Also survived by siblings: Ray Arnott (Betsy), Jacqueline Patterson (Jack), Arthur Beard, Jim Beard (Eva), Susan Irvine, Harvey Beard and Pam Moesker (Alan); sisters-in-law, Lorraine Wiley and Serena Lusak (Jo-Anne Aarts), and a large extended family of nieces, nephews, and cousins. He will be forever missed by his many lifelong friends. He is predeceased by beloved daughter April Dawn, siblings Walter Arnott and Donna Tutti, and parents Doris and Percy Beard. Ross' artwork was his passion. He poured his heart and soul into his paintings, many of which were of local landscapes, including Dain City where he grew up. He also had a talent for creating surreal masterpieces, which were inspired by his deep love of music. He was commissioned to paint three murals in downtown Welland by the Festival of Arts committee in the 1980's, as well as a mural in downtown Oshawa. Ross loved spending time at Lake Erie and along the Welland River, where he would fish, cycle, and take photos for inspiration. His front porch was always the gathering place for family and friends, who loved listening to his eclectic music collection (which he loved to blast). He would always make sure you felt completely welcome in their home. His spirit for life and sense of humour will be dearly missed, and the New York Rangers have lost their biggest fan. A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, February 17th from 1 p.m. - 5 p.m. at the Royal Canadian Legion, 383 Morningstar Avenue, Welland. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations to Niagara Health Foundation - Welland Site. Published in The Globe and Mail from Feb. 16 to Feb. 20, 2019