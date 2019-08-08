You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
DR. ROSS CAMERON BENNETT (Former Chief Coroner of Ontario) At Lakeridge Health in Ajax, on Sunday, August 4, 2019, in his 91st year. Beloved husband of 64 years to Janet (nee Mace). Loving father of David (his late wife Jennifer), Nancy Campbell (Michael), Stephanie McPhee (Don), Tom Bennett (Grace), and the late Marjorie Ramsden (Michael). Proud grandfather of Elyse Budziakowski (Mike), Kevin Campbell (Kristen), Christopher Ramsden (Lina), and Victoria Ramsden (Carey Valentine), and step-grandfather of Michael McPhee, and Christine McPhee. Dear great-grandfather of James, Carter, and Maxwell. Ross began his professional career as a Family Physician at the Beech Clinic in east Toronto. He accepted an appointment as Coroner for the Province of Ontario and served as an Investigating Coroner, Deputy Chief Coroner and Chief Coroner. Away from work, he loved his family and enjoyed spending time at his most favourite place - his cottage on Lake Rosseau. The family will receive friends at the McEachnie Funeral Home, 28 Old Kingston Road, (Pickering Village) Ajax 905-428-8488 on Monday August 12th from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. A Memorial Service will follow at 2:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel. If so desired, donations to the Alzheimer Society would be appreciated. Online condolences may be made at www.mceachniefuneral.ca.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Aug. 8 to Aug. 12, 2019
