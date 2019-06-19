ROSS EDDY A man of intelligence, wisdom, a wry sense of humour and a generous heart has left us. Ross Beverly Eddy, born December 19, 1931 in Bathurst, NB, the tenth of the eleven children of Chesley George Eddy and his wife, Grace Cheyne, passed peacefully at his home in Cobourg with his wife, Susan, as always, by his side on June 17, 2019. Forever grateful for his presence in our lives are his loving wife, Susan; his children by his first wife, Joan Hosking, FreyJa, David, Steven (Lori Anne), baby Michael (deceased), Marilyn (Lance) and Chris; and Susan's children, Jenn (Kirk), Kim and Lori. Ross was an inspirational Bracky/Grampy to 18 grandchildren and 8 great- grandchildren. Loved by many nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews. Ross's truest legacy is his family and friends whose lives may reflect the lessons they learned from him. Visitation will be held at MacCoubrey Funeral Home, 30 King Street E., Cobourg on Sunday, June 23, 2019 at 12 noon with service of Remembrance and Celebration to follow at 1:30 p.m. A reception will follow the service in the MacCoubrey Funeral Home Reception Centre. In recognition of the wonderful care Ross received by the doctors and staff at Northumberland Hills Hospital over numerous years, please consider a donation in Ross's memory in lieu of flowers. Condolences received at www.MacCoubrey.com. Published in The Globe and Mail from June 19 to June 23, 2019