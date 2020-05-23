You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Wall-Custance Funeral Home
Ross Ernest MCLEAN


1940 - 2020
ROSS ERNEST McLEAN April 25, 1940 - May 21, 2020 Ross McLean passed away on May 21, 2020. He leaves his beloved wife Janet (Stockwell), two fine sons, David and Rob (Lisa), and grandchildren Katie, Zoe, and Lucas. He taught for the Wellington County Board of Education, helping to open Guelph's Centennial Collegiate in 1967 and retiring as Principal of Adult Education in 1996. For more than 50 years, Ross took pride in a variety of roles. He was the founding President of Royal City Musical Productions. He was an active volunteer with the Bruce Trail Conservancy where he contributed to trail design and maintenance, receiving an Honorary (Life) Membership and a Queen's Diamond Jubilee Medal for his contributions. He also volunteered with various national parks in Canada, the United States and the Caribbean, and at the Festival of the Sound. He loved the Parry Sound area where he and Janet had a cottage since the first year of their marriage. Cremation has taken place. Remembrances may be made to a charity of your choice. Arrangements entrusted to the Wall-Custance Funeral Home & Chapel, 519-822-0051 or wallcustance.com.
Published in The Globe and Mail from May 23 to May 27, 2020
