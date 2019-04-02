ROSS RUTHERFORD REGINALD DIBBLE Ross moved easily from Park Extension's William Dawson Elementary School in Montreal, through the Town of Mount Royal High School, to his McGill Physical Education degree. He was a proud elementary 'phys ed' specialist in Montreal, then in the 1960's was offered a teaching position at Toronto's Runnymede Collegiate, where he was honoured to coach a championship basketball team. He loved coaching, especially volleyball when he was P.E. Chairman at Woodbine Jr. High in North York. A late career small proud highlight came when an immigrant lady in her seventies learned to swim during one of his Bathurst Heights adult education P.E. courses. His life was played almost as a sport, and his love of sport enhanced not just his teaching career, but his love for his family and friends as well. He spread his love of golf, hockey, skiing, sailing and various team sports, - to his family, friends and students. His wife Judy and children Heather and Scott experienced golf during Canadian road trips - summer fun at a family cottage in Nova Scotia, and skiing during March Break in Quebec's Eastern Townships. His beloved late sister (Joy McMaster)'s family was often along for the ride. Ross loved "his" golf course, The Summit Golf and Country Club in Richmond Hill, where he was elected president in the 80's. This was a time when the Board of Directors took on major responsibilities for running both golf and social events. Ross passed peacefully on March 28, 2019 with his loved ones by his side. Judy, Heather, Scott (and his three grandchildren Adrian, Jason and Tinh), and members of the extended family, invite friends to celebrate his life at The Summit Golf & Country Club on Saturday, April 27th at 2 p.m. Published in The Globe and Mail from Apr. 2 to Apr. 6, 2019