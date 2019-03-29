|
ROSS SHELDON LANCASTER April 10, 1958 - March 24, 2019 Ross passed away peacefully in Vancouver with his Mother and sister Rhonda at his side. Born and raised in Alberta, he lived in Vancouver for a few years then moved Toronto where he spent over 20 years pursuing and achieving a successful career. Ross was a kind, generous and charismatic person. He touched so many lives through work, and his personal life. He will be fondly remembered and dearly missed by his family and friends. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to one of Ross's favorite charities; Pug Rescue in Toronto. To write a condolence to the family, please visit www.mckenziefuneralservices.com.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Mar. 29 to Apr. 2, 2019