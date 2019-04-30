You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Holy Cross Funeral Home
211 Langstaff Road East
Thornhill, ON L3T 2C7
(905) 889-7467
Visitation
Wednesday, May 1, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Holy Cross Funeral Home
211 Langstaff Road East
Thornhill, ON L3T 2C7
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, May 2, 2019
10:45 AM
Holy Cross Funeral Home
211 Langstaff Road East
Thornhill, ON L3T 2C7
ROSSANA GOLINI After a long battle with COPD on Sunday, April 28, 2019 at Toronto Western Hospital with her family by her side. Survived by her husband Paolo for the last sixty years. Loving mother to Paul and his wife Sharan. Cherished Nonna to Luca, Marco and Matteo. Dear sister to Anna Stefanucci and sister-in-law Sandra and her late husband Antonio Stefanucci. Best friend to Lorenzo Lorenzini. Our family sends it most heartfelt thanks to the team in ICU at Toronto Western Hospital for their excellent care and her Physician Doctor Fabio Varlese. Many thanks to her caregivers Ofelia and her dedicated team for their support and care. The family will receive friends at the Holy Cross Catholic Funeral Home 211 Langstaff Road East (west of Bayview Ave.) from 4 p.m. till 8 p.m. on Wednesday, May 1, 2019. A mass of Christian burial will take place within the funeral home in the Chapel of St. Joseph on Thursday, May 2nd at 10:45 a.m. Donations to either the Alzheimer's Society or Canadian Association of the Order of Malta,1247 Kilborn Place, Ottawa, ON K1H 6K9 Attn. The Hunger Patrol would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences and directions may be found at www.catholic-cemeteries.com
Published in The Globe and Mail from Apr. 30 to May 4, 2019
