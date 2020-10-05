ROY CHARLES FOSSAutomotive entrepreneur and philanthropist accelerated innovation On Saturday, October 3, 2020, Roy Charles Foss, devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother, friend and founder of the renowned automotive business of his namesake, Roy Foss, passed away peacefully in his sleep. Roy's family mourns this sad loss, while also celebrating Roy's wonderful life and legacy. Roy was a titan of the automotive industry. In 1962, he opened the doors to the first car dealership; the business has since grown into one of Canada's most respected and recognized automotive brands. Roy also pioneered retail and commercial leasing in Canada. Throughout his impressive career, Roy earned the esteem of his industry peers and garnered numerous awards and accolades for his successes and innovations. Roy was particularly grateful for the special partnership he developed over the years with General Motors. Roy was most proud of acting as a mentor to many of today's most prominent industry leaders, dealers and executives who learned the business under his guidance. First and foremost, Roy will be remembered as a family man. He loved his family deeply and provided an unwavering model of family values and support. The many beneficiaries of his charity work and philanthropic contributions also felt his generosity. It is that spirit of kindness-both at home and out in the world-that will be Roy's true legacy. Roy was predeceased by his first wife Ann, survived by his loving wife Inge, his children Drew (Marie), Karen (Jim McCoy), Andrea (Chris Bodanis), Eric (Jamie), Allison (deceased), Roy Jr. (Janet). Stepchildren William Hough(Aileen), Michael Hough(Gail). Cherished Papa to James (Hagar Cohen), David, Lauren, Michael, Taryn, Geoffrey, Jaclyn, Andrew, Matthew, Haylea, Roy III, Charlie, Jessica, Carlea, Dale, Julian, and Nicole. The Foss family would like to express their heartfelt gratitude to Inge for her unconditional love and unwavering support. Due to current COVID-19 restrictions, attendance at the funeral mass will be reserved for immediate family members only. (Cremation will follow.) The family invites mourners to watch the live-stream of the mass, which is scheduled for Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at 11 a.m. https://youtu.be/Qln5lXmBY1k