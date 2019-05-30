ROY GILBERT BROWN July 27, 1936 - May 28, 2019 After a brief illness, Roy passed away peacefully at Queensway Carleton Hospital on Tuesday, May 28, 2019. Loving husband of the late Esther and good friend to his first wife, Patricia. Loving father of Greg (Lisa) and Paul and loving stepfather to Alan and Marnie. Special grandfather to Kyle and Meredith and step-grandfather to Ben, Jackson, and Will. Dear son of the late Roy and Eula Brown and predeceased by his brother, Ray (Mare). After completing a Master of Engineering degree at Queen's University, Roy went to work as a P.Eng. at the Acres firm in Niagara Falls, deciding to work in the field rather than take an offer to complete a PhD in structural engineering at Lehigh University. Over the next 60 years, Roy worked at engineering and structural steel firms in Ottawa, Vancouver, Montreal, Toronto and ultimately, established his own engineering consulting company based in Stratford, Ontario. Over his career, Roy worked on some of the most significant engineering projects across Canada and internationally - including hydroelectric dams, cranes servicing container ports, and countless structures that define the skylines in many cities. He did his good work into his 80s and only retired from engineering in January 2019. Roy, like his brother and his wife, was involved with Rotary in Stratford and was honoured with Rotary's highest award, the Paul Harris Award. At Roy's request, and in his typical unassuming manner, there will be no service. A private family gathering on Corn Hill Beach in Cape Cod (Roy's favourite place) will be convened in the coming weeks. Donations in Roy's memory may be made to the . Condolences/Tributes/Donations Hulse, Playfair & McGarry www.hpmcgarry.ca 613-258-2435 Published in The Globe and Mail from May 30 to June 3, 2019