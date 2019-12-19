You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Roy WHITTEN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roy Harold WHITTEN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Roy Harold WHITTEN Obituary
ROY HAROLD WHITTEN June 21, 1923 - December 14, 2019 It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved father and grandfather, Roy, at Sunnybrook Hospital on Saturday, December 14, 2019. Born in 1923 in Essex, England, Roy was the oldest of four children of Thomas and Isabelle Whitten. His early years were spent in England except for two yeas when the family lived in Australia, a time that he remembered with great affection. In 1942, he enlisted in the Royal Armoured Corps and was subsequently posted to the Officer Cadet training Unit at Sandhurst College in 1943. He graduated as a Second Lieutenant before seeing active duty and distinguishing himself in battle. He was an active participant in D Day and was subsequently wounded later in the year. He served in the Far East from 1945-1946 and later left the armed forces in order to join the police force in London. During this period, Roy married Jeanette and they had two sons, Alan and Kevin before immigrating to Canada with the support of the Canadian army whereupon he took up his duties with Canadian Intelligence for four years. In 1970, Roy married Anne, a loving union that was to last for 42 years until her passing in 2012. Throughout his life in Canada, Roy showed a strong entrepreneurial spirit and was extremely successful in the Security and Protection industry as well as with purchasing and developing commercial real estate. Roy was the cherished father of Alan and Kevin, their wives, Laurie and Ja Soon and the loving grandfather of David, Peter, Julian, Jordan and Jamieson. His courage and farsightedness in moving his family to Canada meant opportunities and a quality of life that would not have been possible otherwise. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to The . A celebration of life will take place at a later date.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Dec. 19 to Dec. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Roy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -