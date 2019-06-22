ROY WALKER March 2, 1938 - June 18, 2019. Born in Glasgow, Scotland, Roy was an avid fisherman, spending countless weekends at Lake of Menteith and other lochs around Glasgow with his great friend, Brian Dolan. After meeting the love of his life, Stella, on the Isle of Man, Roy immigrated with Stella to Vancouver, BC where he spent the larger part of his long life. He spent thirty-plus years working as an electrician for CN Railway out of the Vancouver and Port Mann yards. His time with the CN provided source material for many a comic story. At the age of 74, Roy moved across the country to Ottawa, ON to join his daughter, Edie, and to watch his granddaughters grow up. Known for his love of jazz, his jokes and quick wit, his love of crosswords, and most of all, his prolific story-telling, Roy will be greatly missed by his daughter, Edie, daughter-in-law, Gillian Flower, and granddaughters Stella and Grace of Ottawa; sister Christine Bueckert (Aldon) of North Vancouver; brothers Dennis (late Janette) of Port Coquitlam, BC and Melvin (Eileen) of Renfrew, Scotland; nephews Scott and Grant Walker (Jessica) of Port Coquitlam, nieces Lesley Walker of Renfrew, and Kimberly Bueckert of North Vancouver; in-laws Frank and Jennifer Flower of Toronto; dear friends Arnie and Jeannette Epp, and Denis and Leonora Weiss, of Surrey, BC. Roy was predeceased by his mother, Margaret Grewar McDonald; father, Thomas Breckenridge Walker; and his wife, Stella Maris Doherty. If you feel so inclined, Edie would welcome any stories about Roy to be sent to her at [email protected] A memorial service will be held in Vancouver later this summer; details to follow. Published in The Globe and Mail from June 22 to June 26, 2019