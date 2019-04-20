ROY WESTWICK May 23, 1933 - April 15, 2019 Roy Westwick died peacefully on April 15, 2019 at Rosewood Manor, Richmond, after an evening of visits from all his family members, when he was sung to rest by his wife and children. The eldest child of Roald and Astrid Vestvik, he was predeceased by his brother, Henry and sister, Irene, and is survived by his loving wife of nearly 60 years, Gwyneth; his children, David (Patricia), Paul, and Sarah (Troy); and two beloved grandsons, Gavin and Keith Topnik. Born on May 23, 1933 in Vancouver, BC, he grew up in the Lake Cowichan area of Vancouver Island, where his parents nurtured his love of learning and of music. He was enabled by an H. R. McMillan scholarship to enter UBC, where he ultimately obtained a Ph.D. and after a short period of study abroad returned to the Department of Mathematics to begin a teaching career spanning 35 years. Music always brought him great pleasure; he was a season subscriber of the Vancouver Symphony Orchestra from 1953, of Vancouver Opera from 1968, and more recently of the Vancouver Chamber Choir, the Friends of Chamber Music, and Early Music Vancouver. Family was of great importance to him, and the accomplishments and personal qualities of his children and grandchildren gave him great satisfaction and occasional amazement. He will be remembered for his friendly smile, his great kindness and his deep interest in everyone he met. That kindness was repaid in his last month, when he was fortunate to be cared for by the thoughtful and compassionate staff of Rosewood Manor, to whom his family is very grateful. A celebration of his life will be held on Sunday, April 28 at 2:00 p.m. at Pacific Spirit (formerly Ryerson) United Church, 45th Ave. and Yew St., Vancouver. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Vancouver Opera Association, or to the University of British Columbia for the support of students in either the Department of Mathematics or the School of Music, would be most gratefully appreciated. Published in The Globe and Mail from Apr. 20 to Apr. 24, 2019