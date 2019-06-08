DR. R. P. BRYCE LARKE M.D., D.Cl.Sc. "Why should we be in such desperate haste to succeed, and in such desperate enterprises? If a man does not keep pace with his companions, perhaps it is because he hears a different drummer. Let him step to the music which he hears, however measured or far away." Henry David Thoreau Dr. R. P. Bryce Larke passed away peacefully, with family at his bedside, in the early hours of Sunday, June 2, 2019 at the Capital Care Norwood Centre in Edmonton. He is survived by his beloved wife of nearly sixty years, Shirley; his children, Krista Martin (Gary), Bryce Jr., and Donald (Shawna); as well as grandchildren, Erin McIsaac (and her father, Michael), Alexandra and Samantha Larke (and their mother, Heather) and Jayson Martin. Bryce was born in Blairmore, Alberta on November 14, 1936 at the United Church Manse to his parents, the Reverend Albert E. Larke and Mrs. Grace Larke and is survived by his older sister, Myrna Brockenshire. After graduation in medicine from Queen's University in Kingston, Ontario in 1960, the newly minted Dr. Larke spent five years at The Hospital for Sick Children in Toronto earning the degree of Doctor of Clinical Science (DClSc) in virology and pediatrics. He held medical faculty appointments at Case Western Reserve University (Cleveland, Ohio) and at McMaster University (Hamilton, Ontario) where he established the Hamilton Regional Virology Laboratory before returning to his native province of Alberta in 1975. For the next 26 years, Bryce was a Professor of Pediatrics at the University of Alberta and from 1985 to 2001 was also Associate Medical Director of Canadian Blood Services in Edmonton. During this time he did extensive work on viral hepatitis in the Canadian Arctic through the Boreal Institute for Northern Studies. His sabbatical year, 1986-1987, was spent at L'Institut Pasteur in Paris, doing HIV research in the laboratory of Nobel Prize recipient, Professor Luc Montagnier. Bryce was the first Director of the Provincial AIDS Program established by the Alberta Government in 1988, later becoming Provincial Medical Consultant for HIV/AIDS and Viral Hepatitis. Bryce left the three appointments in Edmonton in 2001 and he and Shirley moved north to Whitehorse, Yukon where he served as the Territory's Chief Medical Officer until July 2008. They moved back "south" to Edmonton where Bryce returned to work as a Medical Virologist at the Provincial Laboratory for Public Health until his retirement in June 2016. He served on several national and international committees (including Chair of the Safety Advisory Committee for HEMA-Quebec, the blood transfusion service for Quebec). He published numerous scientific articles on infectious diseases and immunization, with his major focus remaining in viral hepatitis. Bryce was a member of the Edmonton Commandery of the The Military and Hospitaller Order of Saint Lazarus of Jerusalem. Throughout all of their years together, Bryce and Shirley enjoyed numerous vacations across the globe including several extended trips to the French countryside to enjoy hiking, embracing the local cuisine and wine, lots of wine. Our family would like to express sincere thanks to Dr. Peter Hamilton, Dr. Debra Hammer, Dr. Brian Lee and Dr. Keith Tankel for their thoughtful care during Bryce's illness. A private family celebration of life will take place at a later date in Jasper National Park where Bryce enjoyed many trips to the mountains. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Salvation Army or a charity of your choice. Condolences may be sent to Hainstock's Edmonton (www.dignitymemorial.com) Published in The Globe and Mail from June 8 to June 12, 2019