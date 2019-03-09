Resources More Obituaries for Ruby LEE Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Ruby Margaret LEE

1921 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers RUBY MARGARET LEE (Peggie) 1921- 2019 Ruby Margaret, known as Peggie Lee (nee Knox), age 97, passed away peacefully on February 3, 2019 in Calgary surrounded by her family. Peggie was predeceased by her husband, Philip Lee. Their 53 years of marriage and love for each other created a wonderful home and a strong sense of family. She was also predeceased by her brothers, John (Mary) Knox in Toronto and David Knox in Vancouver. She leaves behind her daughters, Robin Lee, Mandy Lee, and Liz (John) Aldwinckle; grandchildren, David (Nicole) Lee, Tyler Lee, Megan Aldwinckle and Phil Aldwinckle; and great-granddaughters, Effi Lee and Emma Lee. She is also survived by her sister-in-law, Mary (John) Knox; and nieces and nephews, Tamara Knox, Paul Knox (Lesley Krueger), Roger Knox and Sheila Knox (Jim Cobban); and their children, Gabe (Ann) Knox, Peter Cobban and David Cobban. Peggie was a gracious, generous and kind lady who inspired those around her by the way she lived her full life. From her early years she shared stories of happy summers living on Ward's Island in Toronto and on Jersey, one of the Channel Islands. In her twenties, she joined the Royal Canadian Air Force during WWII. Later she married Philip and raised her family (children and helped with grandsons) which involved many moves in Canada and to England. Peggie was a hard worker outside of her home which included running her own business. She had a lifelong love of working with textiles and was a gifted seamstress. After she retired, she enjoyed the challenges of water color painting. For several years she came out for Girls lunch every Saturday which also had to include something fun. Peggie loved her family unconditionally, was a great listener and was full of wisdom and good humour. She will be very much missed. The family would like to sincerely thank all of the staff and caregivers at the Covenant Care-Holy Cross Manor in Evanston for all their tender loving care and the medical staff at the Peter Lougheed Centre who went the extra mile to make Mom comfortable in her final hours. Peggie requested a private family service which took place in the Eden Brook Funeral Home. She had a favourite saying, "There is an art to giving and there is an art to receiving." In lieu of flowers, please give to someone in need. Published in The Globe and Mail from Mar. 9 to Mar. 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries