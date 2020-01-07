|
RUSSELL BANNOCK The Bannock Family is saddened to report that Russ died on Saturday, January 4, 2020, after a brief stay in North York General Hospital. He was born November 1st, 1919 in Edmonton, Alberta. He was predeceased by his wife, Norah (nee Quinn) in 2014. Russ is survived by his four children, Paul (Carla), Anne (Steve Smith), Michael and John (Martha); his eleven grandchildren; and five great grandchildren who have all been a constant in his life. He served in the Royal Canadian Air Force in World War II with distinction and retired as a Wing Commander, DSO, DFC and Bar. Russ joined De Havilland Aircraft Company right after WW II as Chief Test Pilot and retired from De Havilland as President and CEO. He founded Bannock Aerospace as an Aircraft Leasing and Brokerage Company and actively worked well into his seventies. He was an enthusiastic participant in many Ontario and Quebec Sports Clubs. He was an active Golfer and Fly Fisherman and Curled right up to the weeks before his death. Russ was proud to be a member of the Canadian Aviation Hall of Fame, The Order of Ontario and the French Legion of Honor. In his nineties he was an excellent caregiver for our Mother and continued as a Volunteer at Cummer Lodge after her death. The Memorial Mass will take place on Friday, January 10th at 11.00 a.m., Blessed Sacrament Church, 24 Cheritan Ave. Toronto, Ont. M4R 1S4 (just South of Lawrence on Yonge St.)R.S. Kane 416-221-1159
Published in The Globe and Mail from Jan. 7 to Jan. 11, 2020