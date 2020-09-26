RUSSELL EDMUND JONES (Russ) Russell Edmund Jones passed away on September 15, 2020, age 79 at Sunnybrook Hospital from melanoma. He is survived by his grieving wife of 53 years, Sylvia; his daughter, Kim (Marc Risdale); his grandson, Theo; a brother, Jim (Valli); two nieces; four nephews; and many cousins. Russ was a consummate engineer who frustrated his parents when he took apart sockets and plugs when very young. Having made lifelong friends at Ridley College, Russ then studied electrical engineering at University of Toronto inspired by his grandfather. He discovered computers, which led to a career solving problems in systems engineering, telecommunications, power systems and college teaching. He took pride in being a feminist, encouraging women (including his wife and daughter) to thrive in non-traditional careers. With his wife, he took early retirement, enjoying many hobbies such as travel and photography. He made friends easily and provided technical support for a variety of volunteer organisations. He is greatly missed. The family wishes to thank his oncologists and palliative care physician. There will be no funeral as his body was donated to the U. of T. Medical School. A celebration of life will be planned in the near future. Donations to Sunnybrook Hospital or a charity of choice would be welcome.



