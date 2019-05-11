RUSSELL FREDERICK EGERDIE Died peacefully in his 88th year, on April 30, 2019, after a brief illness. Predeceased by his loving wife, Anne; he is sadly missed by his children, Blair (Cathy), Grant, Janice (Scott), Bruce (Kathy), Carla (Eric); his grandchildren, Molly, Michael, Jennifer, Carolyn, Alex, Sarah, Victoria, Sean, Josh, Cassandra, Chantelle; and great-grandchildren, Ethan and Danielle. Born October 9, 1931 in Swift Current, Saskatchewan, Russ grew up with his sister Jean (predeceased) and his parents Maude and Fred in Webb Saskatchewan until the family moved to Vancouver when he was 15. After graduating from the University of British Columbia, he started work as a Land Surveyor along the British Columbia coast. Meeting and marrying Anne Sawchuk, Russ then transitioned into Insurance, working for Allstate as a Controller, until he was transferred to Toronto in 1963. He later accepted a Vice-Presidency position with Sinclair and Valentine and then moved to Mac's Convenience Stores in 1972 where he was promoted to Executive Vice-President. He remained at Mac's until his retirement. Once retired, Russ and Anne moved to New Hamburg where they enjoyed their time with both family and many friends until Anne's death in July 2014. Russ then moved to Kitchener and remained an ardent Blue Jays and Maple Leaf fan to the end. In keeping with Dad's wishes he has been cremated. A family remembrance and interment ceremony will take place at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to the Mark Jutzi Funeral Home, New Hamburg. Published in The Globe and Mail from May 11 to May 15, 2019