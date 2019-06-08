RUSSILL HERCULE MORIN June 21, 1935 - June 1, 2019 At Huntsville, Ontario surrounded by his loving family. Devoted husband of over 50 years to Mary Marilyn (nee Shea) who predeceased him in June of 2011. Loving Father of David, Shea, Caron, Holly and Martine. Proud Grandfather to 13 grandchildren, Ciara, Molly, Aila and Maeve Morin, Caitlin and Jonathan Bunston, Danielle and Hunter Zahnt, Savannah, Sophia and Duke Stone and Gabriel and Grace Peressini; Great-Grandfather of Fallon and Koston Neufeld, Aiden King and Callan and Cole Gaudette. Father-in-law and friend to Sheena Branigan, Michael Bunston, Michael Zahnt, Gordon Stone and Marc Peressini. The family expresses its heartfelt thanks to the doctors and nurses of Huntsville District Memorial Hospital and in particular, the nurses and PSWs at Hospice Huntsville for their empathetic and attentive care of Rusty. Special thanks to Dr. Dave McLinden and to Frs James Sercely and Paul Hogan. Grateful acknowledgement to The Society of St. Vincent de Paul, St. Mary of the Assumption, Huntsville for their ongoing support and friendship. In accordance with Russill's wishes, cremation has taken place. A private family funeral Mass will be held for Russill at a later date. A Book of Condolences is available on the website of the Billingsley Funeral Home in Huntsville. If desired, the family requests donations be sent to Algonquin Grace Residential Hospice, 100 Frank Miller Drive, Huntsville, Ontario P1H 1H7, (705) 789-6878. www.hospicehuntsville.com Published in The Globe and Mail from June 8 to June 12, 2019