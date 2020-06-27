|
|
RUTH AILEEN MAIN(née Findlay) Born February 18, 1928, Ruth passed away unexpectedly due to complications from surgery on Sunday, June 21 at 92 years old. Beloved wife of John (d. 1982) and sister of Marion Cowan (Ben). Mother of Nancy (Randy Hughes), and Janet, and grandmother to Anne, John, Melanie, and Hayden. Ruth grew up on Wychwood Ave. in Toronto, attending Vaughan Road Collegiate. She completed a degree in House Economics at Victoria College at the University of Toronto before working as a dietitian at Eaton's. Grammie, as she was affectionately known, was a life-long lover of traveling, music, and her beloved cats. She was a dedicated volunteer at both Forest Grove and Eglinton St. George's United Churches and the IODE. She received the Ontario Volunteer Service Award for over 25 years of service at Roy Thomson Hall. Ruth was never happier than during her summers spent at the family cottage in Cognashene, Georgian Bay. She was kind and caring to all, fiercely independent, and mentally sharper than most of us until her last days. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Ruth's name to Eglinton St. George's United Church or the Georgian Bay Land Trust. A private family service has taken place. Memorial to follow when we are properly able to celebrate her life. Condolences can be sent by visiting www.mountpleasantgroup.com
Published in The Globe and Mail from June 27 to July 1, 2020