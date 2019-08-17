|
RUTH ALISON HALL With heavy hearts and great sorrow, we mourn the passing of (Ruth) Alison Hall (nee Jeffries) on August 14, 2019, in her 93rd year. Now reunited with her dearest friend and loving husband, Ross (1999) and much-loved daughter, Barbara (2016). Alison was a devoted mother to Terry and his wife, Jane Ford, Barb and her husband, Niels Rasmussen, and Trish and her husband, Colin Vidler. She was a very proud grandmother to Davis and Gregory Hall, Laina (Lucas Dykstra), Leah and Tiana Rasmussen, Darcy (Darren Gebbetis) and Nigel Vidler. She was predeceased by her parents Harold and Gladys Jeffries, and her siblings Eileen Liddle, Terence Jeffries and Kathryn McNiven. She will be missed by many nieces, nephews and friends. Alison graduated from Victoria College at the University of Toronto with top honours in both academics and athletics. She had a strong sense of community and social responsibility. Alison was an active supporter of Trinity United Church, West Lincoln Memorial Hospital and its Foundation, the Canadian Federation of University Women and the Laurier Liberal Ladies. She served as the Chair of the Blood Donor Recruitment Advisory Committee (Ontario) for the Canadian Red Cross and on the Board of Directors at Albright Manor, Beamsville. She was awarded the Paul Harris Fellowship by Rotary International and was honoured for her contribution to the YMCA, Niagara. A keen sportswoman and fan her entire life, Alison played hockey for the University of Toronto, curled, golfed and coached girls' hockey and softball. Alison was bright and articulate and enjoyed engaging dialogue and debate. She was truly a partner to Ross, playing an important supporting role in his many civic endeavours and achievements. It was a role she cherished. Visitation will be held at Stonehouse-Whitcomb Funeral HOME, 11 Mountain Street, Grimsby (905-945-2755) on Monday, August 26, 2019 from 6 - 9 p.m. Funeral Service to take place at St. John's Presbyterian Church, 10 Mountain Street, Grimsby at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, August 27, 2019. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Mark Preece Family House or the Canadian Red Cross. www.smithsfh.com "Of those to whom much is given, much is expected."
Published in The Globe and Mail from Aug. 17 to Aug. 21, 2019