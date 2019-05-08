RUTH B. RUSSELL February 20, 1925- April 30, 2019 Ruth passed away peacefully in her 95th year, in the loving presence of family, at Sunrise of Thornhill. She was born in Doucet, Quebec to Harold and Mary Hinman and spent most of her youth in Montreal, where she met her husband, Arnold. They were core members of the Dominion Douglas United Church "Young" Couples Club, the source of many deep and long lasting friendships, and Ruth was a hard working member of the UCW. Ruth and Arn relocated to Toronto in 1978 and soon became involved in activities at Fairlawn Avenue United Church and also took up square dancing with great enthusiasm. Ruth carried on bravely after Arnold's passing in 1999 and continued to spend summers at the family cottage at Lac Marois for many years. Though her later years were impacted by vascular dementia and increasing frailty, she retained her kind heart, her appreciation of people and her sense of humour to the end. Ruth will always be remembered and cherished by her three children; Ken (Susan J. Peterson), Don (Lynn) and Lois (Phillip Wattam); her five grandchildren - Stephanie Papini (Rocco), Jessica Russell, Sarah Wattam (Marko Skof), Jocelyn Wattam (Shawn Williams) and Christopher Wattam (Christina Campsall); her surviving brother, Allan Hinman (Sherry); her five great-grandchildren and her niece and nephews. The family wishes to thank caregivers from Seniors For Seniors for years of home care and those at Sunrise for care in her final months. A celebration of Ruth's life will be held at Fairlawn Avenue United Church, Toronto, on Monday, June 17 at 11:00 a.m. Donations in her memory may be made to the Alzheimer Society of Toronto at www.alz.to. Condolences may be sent to the family at [email protected] Published in The Globe and Mail from May 8 to May 12, 2019