You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Morley Bedford Funeral Services
159 Eglinton Avenue West
Toronto, ON M4R 1A8
(416) 489-8733
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Morley Bedford Funeral Services
159 Eglinton Avenue West
Toronto, ON M4R 1A8
View Map
Service
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
12:00 PM
Morley Bedford Funeral Services
159 Eglinton Avenue West
Toronto, ON M4R 1A8
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ruth BARKER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruth BARKER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ruth BARKER Obituary
RUTH BARKER It is with great sadness that our family announces the death of Ruth Barker in her 100th year. She passed away peacefully on December 16, 2019 at home, surrounded by her loved ones. A talented musician, gourmet chef and generous friend, Ruth is predeceased by her husband, Everett. She is lovingly remembered by her devoted daughter, Kimberley, and beloved granddaughters, Gillian, Candace and husband Shawn, and her great-granddaughters Isabelle and Evangeline. We wish to thank Dr. David Satok and her caregivers Cathy and Yvonne for their wonderful care. A service will be held at the Morley Bedford Funeral Home, 159 Eglinton Ave. W. (2 stop lights west of Yonge St.) on Friday, December 20th at 12 noon. Visitation will take place from 11 a.m. to service time. Reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Arthritis Society or Temmy Latner Centre for Palliative Care are appreciated.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Dec. 18 to Dec. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ruth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -