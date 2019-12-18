|
|
RUTH BARKER It is with great sadness that our family announces the death of Ruth Barker in her 100th year. She passed away peacefully on December 16, 2019 at home, surrounded by her loved ones. A talented musician, gourmet chef and generous friend, Ruth is predeceased by her husband, Everett. She is lovingly remembered by her devoted daughter, Kimberley, and beloved granddaughters, Gillian, Candace and husband Shawn, and her great-granddaughters Isabelle and Evangeline. We wish to thank Dr. David Satok and her caregivers Cathy and Yvonne for their wonderful care. A service will be held at the Morley Bedford Funeral Home, 159 Eglinton Ave. W. (2 stop lights west of Yonge St.) on Friday, December 20th at 12 noon. Visitation will take place from 11 a.m. to service time. Reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Arthritis Society or Temmy Latner Centre for Palliative Care are appreciated.
