You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Benjamin's Park Memorial Chapel
2401 Steeles Avenue West
Toronto, ON M3J 2P1
(416) 663-9060
Resources
More Obituaries for Ruth GISHMAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruth Cait GISHMAN

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Ruth Cait GISHMAN Obituary
RUTH CAIT GISHMAN On March 23, 2019 Ruth passed away at Sunnybrook Hospital Palliative Care Unit, at the age of 94. Born in Toronto, she moved to Peterborough following her marriage to Frank in 1946. Predeceased by Frank, her husband of 73 years, her brothers Al and Morris Cait and her sister Sophie Rogers. She was an active member of the Peterborough chapter of the Canadian Hadassah-WIZO and the Sisterhood at Beth Israel Synagogue for many years. She took much pleasure in her oil and watercolour art work for which she won awards. Loving mother and mother-in-law of Val and Anita Rachlis, and Dana Colson and Brian Sackett. Devoted grandmother of Shari (Bill Horvath), Alisa (Yaron Blanc), Jeffrey, and Caitlin. Loving great-grandmother of Lexie, Michael, Matthew, Lily, Lyla and Benjamin. The funeral was held at Benjamin's Park Memorial Chapel, 2401 Steeles Avenue West (3 lights west of Dufferin) on March 24, 2019. Interment in the Beth Israel Section of Little Lake Cemetery in Peterborough. Much gratitude to her caregivers Mary, Virginia, Maryann, Margina, Michelle, Hazel, Mary Joy, and most especially Emma for all their excellent care over the years and to the compassionate and highly professional team at the Sunnybrook Palliative Unit. Special thanks to Dr. Margaret Bennett. Memorial donations may be made to the Recreation Therapy Community Support Program of the Sunnybrook Veterans Centre Foundation or the Palliative Care Program at Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Mar. 25 to Mar. 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now