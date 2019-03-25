RUTH CAIT GISHMAN On March 23, 2019 Ruth passed away at Sunnybrook Hospital Palliative Care Unit, at the age of 94. Born in Toronto, she moved to Peterborough following her marriage to Frank in 1946. Predeceased by Frank, her husband of 73 years, her brothers Al and Morris Cait and her sister Sophie Rogers. She was an active member of the Peterborough chapter of the Canadian Hadassah-WIZO and the Sisterhood at Beth Israel Synagogue for many years. She took much pleasure in her oil and watercolour art work for which she won awards. Loving mother and mother-in-law of Val and Anita Rachlis, and Dana Colson and Brian Sackett. Devoted grandmother of Shari (Bill Horvath), Alisa (Yaron Blanc), Jeffrey, and Caitlin. Loving great-grandmother of Lexie, Michael, Matthew, Lily, Lyla and Benjamin. The funeral was held at Benjamin's Park Memorial Chapel, 2401 Steeles Avenue West (3 lights west of Dufferin) on March 24, 2019. Interment in the Beth Israel Section of Little Lake Cemetery in Peterborough. Much gratitude to her caregivers Mary, Virginia, Maryann, Margina, Michelle, Hazel, Mary Joy, and most especially Emma for all their excellent care over the years and to the compassionate and highly professional team at the Sunnybrook Palliative Unit. Special thanks to Dr. Margaret Bennett. Memorial donations may be made to the Recreation Therapy Community Support Program of the Sunnybrook Veterans Centre Foundation or the Palliative Care Program at Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre. Published in The Globe and Mail from Mar. 25 to Mar. 29, 2019