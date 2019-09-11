|
RUTH CUTLER Passed away on Monday, September 9, 2019. Beloved wife of Edward Cutler. Devoted mother and mother-in-law of Jill and Fred, and Lorne and Judith. Loving Bubby of Michelle and Robert Ackerman, and Jen Cain and Trevor Freeman. Great Bubby of Chelsea, Emmy and Charlotte. Predeceased by brothers Max and Frank Zener, and sisters Claire Goodman and Estelle Dickler. Our family would like to thank Mom's caregivers Vina and Janice for all their support. A graveside service will be held on Thursday, September 12, 2019 at 2:30 p.m. in the Adath Israel Synagogue section of Pardes Shalom Cemetery. Shiva at 111 Heatherton Way, Thornhill. Memorial donations may be made to the charity of your choice.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Sept. 11 to Sept. 15, 2019