RUTH EDWINA STEPHEN (née Shipp) Died peacefully on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 with family by her side at Humber Regional Hospital in her 99th year. Ruth was born and raised in Toronto where she met her beloved husband, George Watson Stephen. They were married for over 51 years at the time of his death in 1998. Left to mourn are her children; David and wife Sandra, Barbara and partner Teresa and Judith-Ann and husband Robert, her grandchildren; Christina (Bruce), Emily (Taylor), David (Ada), Hilary and Reid and her great-grandchildren, Stephanie, Graham, Georgia, Graydon, Benjamin and Ellis. Cremation has taken place. A private family gathering will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, if desired, donations may be made to the Hospital for Sick Children or the Diabetes Foundation. Mom's children would like to express their appreciation and gratitude tothe staff of 7 West at Humber River Regional Hospital for the care and compassion that was shown to our mother in her final days.
Published in The Globe and Mail from July 27 to July 31, 2019