More Obituaries for Ruth MAX
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruth Eileen MAX


1931 - 2019
Ruth Eileen MAX Obituary
RUTH EILEEN MAX May 10, 1931 - August 11, 2019 Passed peacefully surrounded by family at Derbeckers Heritage House, St. Jacobs at age 88. Survived by her loving husband of 66 years, Jack Max; brother Bob Stinson (Joan); daughters Jody Max, Jennifer Gloin (Greg). Also survived by six grandchildren: Andrew Beattie (Caitlyn), Christopher Taylor, Emma Beattie (Rob), Matthew Taylor, Jake Gloin and Leah Gloin; and three great-grandchildren: Charlotte, James and Logan Beattie. Predeceased by her daughter Jill Max (Michael). Ruth was born in Toronto but summered at Sandy Bay Road on Gull Lake (Minden) for much of her childhood. The 'lake' was her special place and she and Jack were fortunate to have spent over 30 years there in their retirement. Ruth was an active member of the Minden Hospital Auxiliary and a board member of the Gull Lake Association. Ruth spent most of her working life as an editor - always known for her gift with words. She loved a good book, a comfy couch with a blanket and a view of the water, a glass of wine, with many laughs on the deck with her girls and Jack. Grandma 'cottage' as she was affectionately known, will be greatly missed by all her family and friends. A sincere thank you to the staff at Derbeckers Heritage House in St. Jacobs, who provided such genuine, loving care for the last few months. Private family interment. Donation to Derbeckers Heritage House in lieu of flowers.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Aug. 17 to Aug. 21, 2019
