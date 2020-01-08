|
|
RUTH ELEANOR KERR March 24, 1918 - January 5, 2020 Peacefully and bravely, after a brief illness, Ruth Eleanor (Marrs) Kerr passed away on Sunday morning at North York General Hospital, just a few weeks before her 102nd birthday. Born in Hamilton, ON, in 1918, the fourth child of Charles and Grace Marrs, Ruth lived as full and rewarding a life as anyone could ever wish for. She was predeceased by her beloved husband Jim in 1997, and son David in 2017, but was looked after and diligently cared for by her devoted daughter, Barbara. Nana will be forever remembered and revered by her son-in-law, James Deeks; grandsons, Charles (Carla) and Colin (Rachel) Deeks; and her three great-grandchildren, Samantha, Patrick and Benjamin. As the gracious and supportive wife of the late James W. Kerr, former Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of TransCanada PipeLines, Ruth and Jim traveled the world in fortunate circumstances, but never lost their humble perspective, high moral standards, and devotion to close friends and family. Ruth was considered by everyone who had the privilege to know her as one of the most beautiful, vibrant, tasteful, generous, and kind people they'd ever known; attributes shared equally with her older siblings, Lois Hunter, and Mills and Doug Marrs, who have also previously passed. An active and longstanding member of Timothy Eaton Memorial Church in Toronto, Ruth and Jim gave much of their time and resources to TEMC. She was also a proud member, for decades, of The York Club, Beaumaris Yacht Club and Rosedale Golf Club. For Ruth and Jim, home was equally in Toronto and at Windsong, Lake Muskoka, which they built and nurtured together beginning in 1962, a treasured family retreat for generations to come. A Celebration of Ruth's life will take place on Friday, January 10th from 4:00 - 6:00 p.m. at Rosedale Golf Club, 1901 Mt. Pleasant Road. A private family service will be held at a later date. The family is grateful to the staff of Amica Bayview Gardens, where Ruth spent her last seven years. In lieu of flowers, donations to Timothy Eaton Memorial Church would be greatly appreciated. Condolences may be forwarded through www.humphreymiles.com.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Jan. 8 to Jan. 12, 2020