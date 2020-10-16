RUTH ELEANOR PICHORA Beloved wife of Jean Lalonde, and mother of Christopher and Larissa Lalonde, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 14, 2020, surrounded by loved ones at home in Mississauga, Ontario. She is survived by her brothers David (Deborah McMaster) and Neil Pichora. She will be sadly missed by her nieces and nephews Jamie, Mark (Genevieve), Kate, Andrew, Dominic, Sophie, Stephanie, Genevieve (Jean-Sebastien) and Eric (Tina). Ruth will be lovingly remembered by her extended family, friends and colleagues. Ruth grew up in Burlington, Ontario and had fond memories of her many summers spent up north at Lakeside Lodge. Ruth began her career as a Registered Dietitian after graduating with her BSc in Nutrition at Western University. She worked for several years as a Nutrition Tech and Clinical Dietitian before transitioning to industry and working for Abbott, Organon Pharmaceuticals and Serono. In 2005, Ruth joined Medtronic, where she excelled throughout several strategic leadership roles supporting patients and families living with Diabetes. Ruth had immense passion for her work and is regarded as being a transformative leader who brought together a wide range of stakeholders to better support patients through government, not for profits, charitable foundations and industry partners to advance diabetes care and education. She played an integral role in improving the lives of thousands of patients in Canada and around the world. Throughout Ruth's life, she enjoyed swimming, tennis, sailing, and travel. She also had a great passion for solving puzzles - in the literal sense and throughout her career. Ruth was an outstanding leader in the community, in business and to her family. Ruth thrived on helping others and was a role model, mentor, friend and strength to many. She has made a lasting impact on everyone she met, and her influence will remain for years to come. Most recently, Ruth enjoyed spending mornings in the sunroom at the house and spending weekends at the condo in Niagara-on-the-Lake. Her greatest joy in life was her family, and she provided them with unwavering support, love, and encouragement. The family would like to thank the wonderful care teams at Credit Valley Hospital and Care Partners for all of the care and support provided to Ruth. A private gathering will be held with the immediate family. The family encourages you to visit https://www.mykeeper.com/profile/RuthPichora/
to share messages, stories and pictures. In Ruth's honour, please consider donations to Trillium Health Partners, the Canadian Cancer Society
, or JDRF and send ecard confirmations to chris.lalonde93@gmail.com.