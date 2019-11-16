|
RUTH ELISABETH EMELIA AUGUSTE KAJANDER,C.M. M.D., Professor Emeritus, D.Psych., F.R.C.P (C). (née Koeppe 1924-2019 Dr. Kajander passed away peacefully in her sleep in Thunder Bay, ON, on November 8th, surrounded by loved ones, at the age of 95. Ruth was born in Goettingen, Germany in 1924 to a family of physicists, engineers and physicians spanning several generations. At the time of her adolescence, it had become difficult to pursue pre-medicine studies in Europe; though determined, and emblematic of her stoicism, Ruth, with her mother's encouragement, managed to bicycle out of Berlin the day Allied forces encircled the city. Ruth eventually arrived in Goettingen, her place of birth, to attend Giessen University, where she graduated from medical school in 1948. Four years later, after a sojourn in Finland, where she also attained her medical license, she arrived in Canada where she once more passed the medical licensing examinations. In 1958, after completing her studies at the University of Toronto, she became a specialist in psychiatry. Ruth went on to marry Aatto Arthur Kajander, Q.C., and Honorary Consul of Finland, in 1957, with the promise of starting a life together in Port Arthur, Ontario, now Thunder Bay. Ruth and Art led a happy married life; later giving birth to their daughter Ann. Ruth enjoyed the outdoors including Finnish saunas, summers at Loon Lake and Kajander Lake, reading, travel, and art. Later on in her life, she particularly cherished the time spent with her grandchildren Arthur, Robin, and Maria. For over 50 years, Ruth worked tirelessly to care for people with psychiatric illnesses in Northern Ontario. She was the founding director of the former Port Arthur Mental Health Clinic, and worked in both private practice and hospital settings. Early in her career, she was one of the first psychiatrists to recognize the value and use of chlorpromazine (Largactyl), an antipsychotic medication which greatly improved the lives of people with schizophrenia. She was also the first woman to serve as President of the Ontario Psychiatric Association, the Thunder Bay Medical Association, and the OMA Section on Psychiatry. Ruth also served as a member of the Board of Governors at Lakehead University. For her work in the field of psychiatry, she received the Order of Canada in 2011. Ruth was also bestowed the Order of the Lion, Knight First Class, one of the highest honours of the Finnish government, for her efforts in the Finnish community of Thunder Bay as wife of the local Consul. Many Finnish dignitaries and ambassadors were formally hosted at the house on Hodder Avenue. Ruth was predeceased by her parents, Hanskurt and Else Koeppe; an infant son; her brother Herm; as well as her husband, Art Kajander, in 1998. She is survived by her daughter, Ann Kajander; her three grandchildren, Arthur Fiedler, Robin Fiedler and Maria Drohan; her brother, Peter Koeppe in Berlin, and other family in Germany and Finland. At her request, there will not be a memorial service, but memories are welcome to be sent care of Ann at [email protected] Memorial donations may be made to the Art and Ruth Kajander Merit Award - a scholarship at Lakehead University, the Thunder Bay Symphony, or another charity of your choice.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Nov. 16 to Nov. 20, 2019