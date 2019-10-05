|
RUTH ELIZABETH HOWARD On Wednesday, October 2, 2019. Ruth Howard, beloved wife of Alan Madras. Loving mother of Reuben Apple, and the late Benjamin Simon Applebaum. Dear sister and sister-in-law of David and Pat, Raymond and Asami, and Robert Ian and Carolyn. Loved daughter-in-law of Sylvia Madras. At Benjamin's Park Memorial Chapel, 2401 Steeles Avenue West, Toronto (3 lights west of Dufferin) for service on Sunday, October 6, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. Intermemt in the Community section of Pardes Shalom Cemetery. Shiva at 6 Connaught Circle, Toronto. Memorial donations may be made to The Ruth Howard Memorial Fund c/o The Benjamin Foundation 416-780-0324 www.benjamins.ca
Published in The Globe and Mail from Oct. 5 to Oct. 9, 2019