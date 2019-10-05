You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Benjamin's Park Memorial Chapel
2401 Steeles Avenue West
Toronto, ON M3J 2P1
(416) 663-9060
Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019
11:30 AM
Benjamin's Park Memorial Chapel
2401 Steeles Avenue West
Toronto, ON
RUTH ELIZABETH HOWARD On Wednesday, October 2, 2019. Ruth Howard, beloved wife of Alan Madras. Loving mother of Reuben Apple, and the late Benjamin Simon Applebaum. Dear sister and sister-in-law of David and Pat, Raymond and Asami, and Robert Ian and Carolyn. Loved daughter-in-law of Sylvia Madras. At Benjamin's Park Memorial Chapel, 2401 Steeles Avenue West, Toronto (3 lights west of Dufferin) for service on Sunday, October 6, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. Intermemt in the Community section of Pardes Shalom Cemetery. Shiva at 6 Connaught Circle, Toronto. Memorial donations may be made to The Ruth Howard Memorial Fund c/o The Benjamin Foundation 416-780-0324 www.benjamins.ca
Published in The Globe and Mail from Oct. 5 to Oct. 9, 2019
