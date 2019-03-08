Services Visitation 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM St. Andrew's United Church Visitation 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM St. Andrew's United Church Funeral service 2:00 PM Blind River Community Centre Resources More Obituaries for Ruth CHRISTILAW Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Ruth Elsie CHRISTILAW

Obituary
On Tuesday, March 5, 2019, Ruth passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family. Ruth was predeceased by her beloved husband Thomas and their eldest daughter Heather. 'Ruth E' is survived by her children, Jan (Warren Bourgeois), Jill (Kevin Conrad), Scott (Shelagh), Tim and Allison (Doug Emerson); and by her treasured grandchildren, David (Kim), Thomas (Kimmie), Ryan, Douglas, Erin, Timothy and Caleb. Ruth is survived by her sister, Eileen Jones and brother, Vern Gooding and their families. She is also remembered by the families of her brothers and sisters who predeceased her, Eldon Gooding, Evelyn Milsted, Dorothy Winger, and Dorine Doner. On our father's side, Mom is remembered by nephew, Stephen Goudge (Reva Devins) and their family. Ruth was born in Port Elgin and was raised in the Gormley/ Stouffville/ Markham area where she began her teaching career. She and Tommy were married December 24, 1949. In 1952, Ruth, Tommy and daughter Heather moved to Blind River, and never left. Ruth's commitment to her beloved Blind River manifested itself in many ways: her work as a teacher in the elementary school system, as a stalwart of St. Andrew's United Church, with Girl Guides as District Commissioner, as a leader of the Hospital Board and Auxiliary, as a leader of the Blind River Museum, among many other achievements. Ruth was a faithful, caring friend and we are tremendously grateful for the richness that those friendships gave to our mother. She loved full dining room tables and special event celebrations, she loved travelling and returning home, she loved reading and teaching, she loved her Lord and showed gratitude every day. We would like to offer our special thanks to the wonderful caregivers who generously gave their love and support to our mother each and every day these past months - especially the staff of Blind River Hospital and Golden Birches, to our brother Tim for his dedication and Dr. Mary Shamas who has taken care of Mom for many years. Family and friends are invited to visit at St. Andrew's United Church on Sunday, March 10th from 2-4 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. The Funeral Service will be held at the Blind River Community Centre on Monday, March 11th at 2:00 p.m. Arrangements entrusted to the Menard Funeral Home, Blind River. Donations can be made to the Tribute Fund that has been set up in Ruth's honour at the North Shore Health Network Foundation - at the funeral home, in the Foundation office, by calling 705-356-2265 Ext. 2619, or through our website www.nshnfoundation.care. Published in The Globe and Mail from Mar. 8 to Mar. 12, 2019