RUTH EVELYN MABEN March 23, 1936 - February 15, 2019 After spending half her life facing health challenges with grace, Ruth suffered a rather quick decline after an unfortunate car accident last spring. She will be deeply missed by her dear friends, devoted caregivers and especially her daughter, Shelagh. Sadly her beloved son, Paul and husband, Jim, died in 2013 and 2017, respectively. Ruth was born to John and Violet Townshend and raised in St. Lambert, Quebec. She was predeceased by her three older siblings and leaves many loving cousins, nieces, nephews, in-laws, (David and Dorene Maben and Barbara Townshend) and greats. Ruth was a gifted social worker, whose kindness and humanity illuminated many in their darkest hours. After attaining a BSC from Bishop's University and a Masters in Social Work from McGill Universtiy, she had a far flung, diverse career in the field, working most notably at the Hospital for Sick Children. Ruth and Jim were always concerned with issues of social justice and were dedicated members of the NDP. Embracing their adopted mixed race family, they demonstrated unconditional love, exceptional sensitivity and idealism that is an example for us all. Visitation will be held at 1 p.m. with a Memorial Service following at 2 p.m., Saturday, February 23 at The Simple Alternative Funeral Centre, 1535 South Gateway Rd., Mississauga, ON, celebrating her extraordinary life. In lieu of flowers, please donate to a charity of your choice. Published in The Globe and Mail from Feb. 19 to Feb. 23, 2019