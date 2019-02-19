You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Simple Alternative Funeral Centre
1535 South Gateway Road
Mississauga, ON L4W 5J1
(905) 602-1580
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
1535 South Gateway Rd.
Mississauga, ON
Resources
More Obituaries for Ruth MABEN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruth Evelyn MABEN


1936 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Ruth Evelyn MABEN Obituary
RUTH EVELYN MABEN March 23, 1936 - February 15, 2019 After spending half her life facing health challenges with grace, Ruth suffered a rather quick decline after an unfortunate car accident last spring. She will be deeply missed by her dear friends, devoted caregivers and especially her daughter, Shelagh. Sadly her beloved son, Paul and husband, Jim, died in 2013 and 2017, respectively. Ruth was born to John and Violet Townshend and raised in St. Lambert, Quebec. She was predeceased by her three older siblings and leaves many loving cousins, nieces, nephews, in-laws, (David and Dorene Maben and Barbara Townshend) and greats. Ruth was a gifted social worker, whose kindness and humanity illuminated many in their darkest hours. After attaining a BSC from Bishop's University and a Masters in Social Work from McGill Universtiy, she had a far flung, diverse career in the field, working most notably at the Hospital for Sick Children. Ruth and Jim were always concerned with issues of social justice and were dedicated members of the NDP. Embracing their adopted mixed race family, they demonstrated unconditional love, exceptional sensitivity and idealism that is an example for us all. Visitation will be held at 1 p.m. with a Memorial Service following at 2 p.m., Saturday, February 23 at The Simple Alternative Funeral Centre, 1535 South Gateway Rd., Mississauga, ON, celebrating her extraordinary life. In lieu of flowers, please donate to a charity of your choice.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Feb. 19 to Feb. 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.