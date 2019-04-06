RUTH FRANCES TREDGETT We are saddened to announce the passing on March 30, 2019 of Ruth Frances Tredgett of Woodbridge in her 94th year. Ruth was born in Emery, Ontario on October 23, 1925. She is predeceased by her parents, Frank and Eleanor Chapman; husband, Gord Tredgett; partner, Rodger Wallace; and brother, Andrew. She is survived by her daughters, Pat and Judy; nieces, Kay, Cheryl (Dennis), Sandra, Debbie (Chris), Kelly (Randy) and Nancy (Roger). Special memories of Erin, Andrew and family and dear friend Ruth Boynton. Ruth spent 34 years with the Bank of Nova Scotia while raising her family. She was a lifetime member and Past President of the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 414, longtime member of the Women's Institute and recipient of the Queen Diamond Jubilee medal. Special thanks to the wonderful staff at Villa Leonardo Gambin who took great care of Ruth the last few years. A Celebration of her life will be held on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 414, 60 Legion Court Road, Woodbridge, L4L 1W3 at 2:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Parkinson's Canada. Published in The Globe and Mail from Apr. 6 to Apr. 10, 2019