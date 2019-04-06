You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Celebration of Life
Saturday, May 25, 2019
2:00 PM
Royal Canadian Legion Branch 414
60 Legion Court Road
Woodbridge, ON
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Ruth TREDGETT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruth Frances TREDGETT


1925 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Ruth Frances TREDGETT Obituary
RUTH FRANCES TREDGETT We are saddened to announce the passing on March 30, 2019 of Ruth Frances Tredgett of Woodbridge in her 94th year. Ruth was born in Emery, Ontario on October 23, 1925. She is predeceased by her parents, Frank and Eleanor Chapman; husband, Gord Tredgett; partner, Rodger Wallace; and brother, Andrew. She is survived by her daughters, Pat and Judy; nieces, Kay, Cheryl (Dennis), Sandra, Debbie (Chris), Kelly (Randy) and Nancy (Roger). Special memories of Erin, Andrew and family and dear friend Ruth Boynton. Ruth spent 34 years with the Bank of Nova Scotia while raising her family. She was a lifetime member and Past President of the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 414, longtime member of the Women's Institute and recipient of the Queen Diamond Jubilee medal. Special thanks to the wonderful staff at Villa Leonardo Gambin who took great care of Ruth the last few years. A Celebration of her life will be held on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 414, 60 Legion Court Road, Woodbridge, L4L 1W3 at 2:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Parkinson's Canada.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Apr. 6 to Apr. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.