Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
10:30 AM
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
11:30 AM
Ruth Francis JACQUES


1931 - 2019
Ruth Francis JACQUES Obituary
RUTH FRANCIS JACQUES (née Thomson) September 26, 1931 - July 21, 2019 TGH Class of '54. Ruth was married to Doug (d. 2012) for 56 years. They had three children; Drew (Lisa), David (Jackie), and Heather (Forrest), and five grandchildren; Lucas and Sierra, Jocelyn and Alexander, and Larahanne. A celebration Of Ruth's Life will be at Kopriva Taylor Community Funeral Home, 64 Lakeshore Rd. W. (one block east of Kerr St.) Oakville , Saturday, August 10th at 11:30 a.m. with visitation one hour prior to service. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to the Alzheimer's Society or Knox Presbyterian Church (New Roads Project).
Published in The Globe and Mail from Aug. 3 to Aug. 7, 2019
