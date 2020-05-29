You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Ruth CEZAR
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruth Fusako CEZAR


1923 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ruth Fusako CEZAR Obituary
RUTH FUSAKO CEZAR (nee NAGATA) November 20, 1923, Vancouver, BC - May 27, 2020, Toronto, ON Ruth passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at the age of 96 years. She will be lovingly remembered by Les, her husband of 63 years and her two sons Alexander (Carolyn) and Richard (Christine). She was the adored grandmother of Zoe and Raiden and leaves her brother Michael Nagata and sister Elizabeth Nagata. She is survived by nieces Christine and Diana, nephew Seiji and grandniece Katrina and grandnephews Alexander and Nicholas. Ruth was elegant, charming and kind, she had a smile for everyone. Affectionately known as Fuzz, all that had the great fortune to know her will remember her with much love. At Ruth's request, a private family service and cremation will be held. Condolences may be forwarded through www.heritagefuneralcentre .ca
Published in The Globe and Mail from May 29 to June 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ruth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -