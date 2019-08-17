|
RUTH HOOD February 5, 1933 - August 9, 2019 Ruth Evelyn Hood (née Charlesworth) died peacefully, surrounded by loved ones in Toronto. She is survived by husband, Michael; daughter, Susanna; son-in-law, Scott Thomson; and a loving and attentive extended family. Trained in library science, she worked on notable commissions as an editor and served her communities as a dedicated volunteer, philanthropist, and arts patron. No funeral is planned, but an informal memorial gathering will be held in Toronto this autumn. Ruth's family will be grateful for contributions in her memory to the United Way and the Toronto Public Library.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Aug. 17 to Aug. 21, 2019