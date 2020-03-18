You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Home

POWERED BY

Ruth Jewel Kert EISEN


1924 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ruth Jewel Kert EISEN Obituary
RUTH JEWEL KERT EISEN 1924 - 2020 Ruth Eisen passed away peacefully on March 16, 2020, at the age of 95. Ruth was predeceased by her husband, David and her brother and sister-in-law, Danny and Marion (Davis) Kert. Ruth is survived by her sons, Michael (Marjorie Nichol) and Cliff (Katy Vernon) Eisen, and was a loving Granny Ruth to Sam, Jessica (Paul Hanlon), Benjamin (Chloe Flower) and Sarah Eisen. We will all miss her. To everyone at the Teddington Retirement Residence... You have made Ruth's final years immeasurably more comfortable, as you did for David before her. We can never thank you enough. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the family will be holding a celebration of Ruth's life later this year. Ruth was famously a germaphobe, and would not have wanted anyone to risk their health at this time.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Mar. 18 to Mar. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ruth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -