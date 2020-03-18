|
RUTH JEWEL KERT EISEN 1924 - 2020 Ruth Eisen passed away peacefully on March 16, 2020, at the age of 95. Ruth was predeceased by her husband, David and her brother and sister-in-law, Danny and Marion (Davis) Kert. Ruth is survived by her sons, Michael (Marjorie Nichol) and Cliff (Katy Vernon) Eisen, and was a loving Granny Ruth to Sam, Jessica (Paul Hanlon), Benjamin (Chloe Flower) and Sarah Eisen. We will all miss her. To everyone at the Teddington Retirement Residence... You have made Ruth's final years immeasurably more comfortable, as you did for David before her. We can never thank you enough. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the family will be holding a celebration of Ruth's life later this year. Ruth was famously a germaphobe, and would not have wanted anyone to risk their health at this time.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Mar. 18 to Mar. 22, 2020