RUTH LILLIAN KIESSLING
(née Morrison)
1931 - 2020
Ruth died peacefully on January 6, 2020.
Ruth grew up on a farm in Samford, near Brisbane, Australia. At the age of 25, she ventured out on what she thought would be an around-the-world trip. While working in Vancouver as a bookkeeper, she met Robert Kiessling, her future husband. After a bus trip through the United States and Mexico, she reunited with Bob in Toronto where they married in 1959.
Ruth will be lovingly remembered by her son, Greg (Pamela Isaak); daughter, Julia (Settimio De Simone); grandchildren, step-grandchildren, step-great-grandchildren; nieces, Pam and Trish Murphy; nephew, Brian; older sister, Vivienne Reddy; and other extended family and friends. Ruth was a wonderful "Grammie" to Greg and Pam's children, Gillian and Oliver. In 2015, Julia married Sam, and Ruth's family expanded to include step-grandchildren, Robert (Marah), Warren and Marcus De Simone and six step-great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband, Robert and oldest sister, Rene Atkin.
After raising her children, Ruth re-entered the workforce. She enjoyed working at AES Data and Lambton-Kingsway School. In her retirement, Ruth enjoyed vigorous hikes and walks. She joined walking groups and developed many good friendships while out on the southern Ontario trails. Ruth also enjoyed completing more of the world travel that she had started decades earlier. She was an avid theatre patron with a special place in her heart for the Blyth Festival.
Ruth will be remembered during life's special moments, like walking Humber Bay Park, baking Christmas cookies, or enjoying a gelato. She will be missed by many who loved her dearly.
A Celebration of Ruth's Life will be held at the Old Mill, Brule Room, on February 2 from 1-3 p.m. (with remembrances at 1:30 p.m). In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Indspire or Trans Canada Trail.
Published in The Globe and Mail on Jan. 8, 2020