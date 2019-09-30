|
RUTH LILLIAN LIPSCOMBE MCCARTHY Passed away in Toronto on Thursday, September 26, 2019. Born in Montreal on April 21, 1936, to an English father (Frederick) and Scottish mum (Flora). Predeceased by her loving husband of 60 years Ross and her sister and best friend Carmel Sweeney. Leaving behind to miss her are her children David and his wife Kathleen, Donna and her partner Rose, Charlie, and her much loved and appropriately spoiled grandchildren, Alex, Eric, Charlie, Jamie, Chase, Max and Tessa, as well as her nieces Joanne and Leslie McKay, Christine Sweeney, and nephews, Randy McKay and Clifford and Christopher Sweeney and the "other" brother Patrick and his wife Heidi. Ruthie was the real deal. She had a great husband, she had a great family and a deep faith in God. An extraordinary mother and grandmother, she could light up the sky never mind a room. She worked at many wee jobs, but mostly she was a nurturer and she was so very good at it. Her family, her friends, many whom she had since childhood, and even complete strangers, could always count on a delicious meal, laughter and a hug. She was funny, she was beautiful, she was kind, she was fiercely resilient, with a striking softness and vulnerability. The family would like to thank the Nurses and Personal Care Workers at Shepherd Lodge in Scarborough, and her Private Caregivers Jasmine, Violet and Sylvia. Visitation will take place at the Paul O'Connor Funeral Home on Tuesday, October 1st from 7:00 to 9:00 p.m., followed by a family service on Wednesday, October 2nd at 10:30 a.m. also at the funeral home. Those wanting to make a donation in Ruth's memory can do so to the Heart & Stroke Foundation. On the wings of Angels now....no more earthly woes. A trip up Jacobs ladder, new life where ever she goes.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Sept. 30 to Oct. 4, 2019