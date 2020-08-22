|
RUTH MONTGOMERY DAVIS Dr. Ruth Montgomery Davis, wife, mother, grandmother, was lovingly picked up by her late husband Don in his celestial plane to deliver her to their new home in heaven. Dad had all the coordinates in his chest pocket notepad, as he always knows where we all are at all times, and had been waiting patiently for Mom, to give that "OK sign" and agree to climb aboard. She finally took this leap with no pain on August 9, 2020 at 1:04 p.m. Ceiling and Visibility Unlimited. In her words, "Perfect!" Born in Collingwood May 13, 1927 (yes it was a Friday) Mom took her time opening her eyes, and then with that incredible Scottish courage and strength, took on the world. She was a successful doctor and graduated in 1951 from the University of Toronto. She was a member of the medical staff at the U of T Student Health Service for many years, her dedication to the health of young women was rewarded with the establishment of a colposcopy unit in 1994, the first of its kind within a university health service in Canada. Mom was highly active in the Medical Alumni at U of T and was instrumental in bringing back personal interviews at the medical school thus ensuring caring communicative graduates. She also helped set up the Faculty Awards at Hart House with then Chancellor at U of T, George Ignatieff in the 1980's. She contributed to the research of the development of the HPV vaccine, and, as if this were not enough, she maintained her own private practice. In later years, always up to a challenge and wanting to help, she was part of an Alzheimer's Study called "Prevention of Alzheimer's Dementia with Cognitive Remediation Plus Transcranial Direct Current Stimulation in Mild Cognitive Impairment and Depression." We believe part of the study was remembering the name of it. We are not sure where Mom got the energy. She was also an amazing and loving mother to 5 children, Sharon (David), Taylore, Margaret (David), John (Kyoko), and Sheila (Steve); and adoring grandmother to Stephanie (Stu), Sarah, James (Rebecca), Elysia, Caroline, Hanae, Matthew, Elena, Jack and Lloyd. Her passion was her family. In her spare-time, to escape us kids, she was an avid gardener, cross country skier, and enjoyed going to the gym. She was strong of faith, loved books, history, art, music, all sports especially baseball (for which she received a U of T Athletic Letter), and learning how to dance with Dad to "Winchester Cathedral." Thank-you to all the incredible PSW's who helped Mom, and deep gratitude to the compassion and care provided by fellow doctors, Dr. Christa Sinclair Mills (House Calls), Dr. Jacob A. Udell (WCH), Dr. Douglas Chepeha (TGH), and the wonderful staff at TGH, St Mike's and their Palliative team. She was extremely interested in everyone's day and life in the family, so please talk to her as usual, and keep her up to date. She will answer back. Mom wanted "no fuss" when she passed and due to COVID-19 she has been granted her wish. There has been a private family funeral. If you have a special charity that you would like to give to, please do, or consider a donation to Sprint Senior Care (House Calls), St. Michael's Hospital, Women's College Hospital, Toronto General Hospital or Alzheimer Society of Canada. Condolences may be forwarded through www.humphreymiles.com. And remember mom's final wish to us all is, in her words, "keep moving, and take care of yourself dear. Bye bye for now." Humphrey Funeral Home A.W. Miles - Newbigging Chapel 416-487-4523
Published in The Globe and Mail from Aug. 22 to Aug. 26, 2020